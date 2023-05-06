Wellness Fest to promote mental health awareness in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — May is mental health awareness month, and one group came together to uplift and educate people on Saturday afternoon..

This Spring Fest is hosted by the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers.

It's a wellness festival for youth and families, to give them the tools they need to overcome any obstacle.

It was especially about empowering the younger members of our community, as mental illness is becoming a crisis for youth nationwide.

The day included various activities, free haircuts, yoga, food, vendors and more.

It also included a presentation from Maia Chaka, a Rochester native and the first black woman hired by the NFL as an on field official.

