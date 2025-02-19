'We'll take what we can get': Rock salt shortage hitting towns across Western New York

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Towns and villages across Western New York are feeling the effects of the rock salt shortage. I checked in with highway departments across the area to see how their supply is, with weeks of winter still left.

WKBW Town of Clarence Salt Barn

Clarence

"We'll take what we can get," said Town of Clarence Superintendent of Highways James Dussing.

The town's salt barn can hold 4,000 tons of salt and on Tuesday had around 1,000 tons. Dussing said deliveries, which are around 35 tons each, have been slowly trickling in. They received a delivery on Tuesday, but said they can certainly use more. He said the town will make it through the winter, but they are using salt strategically; intersections, sharp turns, busy roads.

"I don't think there's really any end in sight," said Dussing. "I think you're gonna see the end of the winter season before the shortage of salt."

Town of Holland

On Tuesday the Town of Holland had around 2,200 tons of salt. The superintendent told me their plows have so far made twice as many trips compared to last year, spreading more than 5,000 tons of salt. That's way more than a typical winter

Warsaw

Highway Superintendent Jeff Royce said the town is really low in salt. He ordered two weeks ago from American Rock Salt, but if that doesn't arrive soon the current supply will only last them another week, and a half.

West Seneca

Highway Superintendent Brian Adams said the town should be in good shape for the remainder of the winter and is working with surrounding areas. He said his salt barn is around 25% full.

Adams said the Erie County Highway Association recently met with state and local leaders about amending the Buy American Salt Bill, which requires towns and villages to buy salt from only American salt mines.

"We just need to figure out a way to make sure we're not in the situation again next year," said Adams. "Whether it's sourcing it and bidding from multiple different contractors, you know, making sure we have enough material on the ground when it to the winter months for next year."

"Talking with Brian [Adams] obviously you want to support American-made, but at the same time you don't wanna run out," said Dussing.