'We'll rattle the walls': 1-on-1 with Buffalo Bills Wild Card Legend of the Game Kyle Williams

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Friday 7News' Michael Schwartz sat down with Kyle Williams who is the Bills Legend of the Game for Sunday's Wild Card game.

YOU CAN WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW ATTACHED TO THIS STORY.

MICHAEL: We were saying this is your first time back since really playing, right?

KYLE: Pretty much I did a couple of things in my first year retired, but other than that I've been out of pocket and this is my first time back to a game for sure.

MICHAEL: What do you think you can bring to that pregame crowd on Sunday?

KYLE: Well, I think just the excitement of the day. The Wild Card game. Broncos being in here. How well the team has played all year, how I think everybody's excited to see where they can go, and I think ultimately, you know, let's let's cause an earthquake. I mean it's not gonna be because of me, you know, it's because of the team that we all have this year we've got an opportunity to enjoy and you know hopefully we'll rattle the walls of that visiting locker room in the Broncos to know what they're running into..

MICHAEL: Your pregame speeches. You said, "My greatest fear was not being successful. It was letting the men in the room down." You had a young Dion Dawkins, a young Josh Allen all locked in on your eyes and your words from that moment to now, what has it been like to just sit back and watch?

KYLE: Those guys have taken this team to to another level. Really cool to see something come to fruition that.

MICHAEL: What do you see in this Bills team?

KYLE: They're a really, really good team.They have great leadership on the team. Obviously they have they have great leadership in the building with the coaching staff and the front office. You have a great opportunity to be successful when your your best players are your highest character players and your hardest working guys.

MICHAEL: What would you say to the team now if you had to have a pregame speech?

KYLE: I just need one more play, you know, like, give me one play maybe won't get double teamed and break every bone in my body, but I really don't have anything to add to them because I do think that change and relationship is built like being with each other every day, you know. So I can't go in there and hit them with a big speech and lot of them be like, who the hell is this guy? Like they don't know who I am, but like I would say that they, they look like what I envisioned like our teams becoming and want them to be when I was playing.

Bills kickoff at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Highmark Stadium against the Denver Broncos. With a win they would advance to a home game in the AFC Divisional round.