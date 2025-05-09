'We'll look up to him as a hero': Young Catholics react to first American Pope

Cheers erupted in the halls of St. Mark School on Thursday as students learned of a groundbreaking moment in Catholic history, the election of the first-ever American pope, Pope Leo XIV, a native of Chicago.

"It is a pretty big deal," one student said. "The boys were screaming, and the girls were pretty excited."

For these young Catholics, the moment felt personal. Some students shared how the news made them feel connected to their faith in a way they hadn’t before.

"The principal saw the white smoke," Cosmio Shultz said. "Before you know it, we had a new pope, Pope Leo!"

The historical significance of the election wasn't lost on them. For many, it was the first time they had seen their faith represented on such a global stage by someone from their own country.

"I think it is good that we have a new American pope," Shultz said.

Others described the emotional impact of the announcement.

"You know that bubbly feeling when something exciting happens and it's important?" Alessandra Hernandez said. "That’s how our whole class felt when we found out the first American pope was elected."

To them, Pope Leo isn’t just a distant figure in Rome, he's someone who could shift how American Catholics see themselves.

"I think it’s really cool because he was born near us," Nathan Sweeney said. "It’s pretty cool having an American pope."

Many believe this moment could inspire renewed faith, especially among young Catholics.

"When you think of Catholic, you think of Rome and the pope," Caroline Peterson said. "But when you think of the pope as American, you think of here, and I think that will be new and exciting."

Pope Leo XIV, a former missionary with a reputation for global humanitarian work, is seen by many of these students as more than a religious leader; he's a role model.

"I think we are going to look up to him as a hero," Sweeney said, "A pretty good Catholic hero."

"I think it is kind of cool that he has such a big history in so many places, helping people, making sure they’re okay, and being very loving," Peterson said.

And even those outside the Catholic faith, they say, should take note.

"Even if you’re not Catholic, you should always respect the pope," Sweeney said.

Students at St. Mark said it’s clear this is a moment the students, and likely many Catholics, will never forget.