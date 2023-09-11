Well-known pastor in north Buffalo placed on administrative leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A well-known pastor in the Buffalo community has been placed on administrative leave by the Diocese of Buffalo. An accusation against him regarding inappropriate conduct with an adult has sparked an investigation.

Reverend Joseph Rogliano has been put on administrative leave by Bishop Michael Fisher from the Diocese of Buffalo. Rogliano is temporarily relieved from his positions at parishes at locations including Blessed Trinity, SS. Columba-Brigid, St. Lawrence and St. Martin de Porres. His past responsibilities will be divided among other priests currently serving at those parishes.

Rogliano has also been relieved from his role as the coordinator of the Priests' Personnel Board.

The Diocese of Buffalo emphasizes that the administrative leave does not confirm or deny the legitimacy of the accusation against Rogliano.

If anyone has any information specific to clerical sexual abuse, the Diocese encourages individuals to contact Victim Assistance Coordinator, Jackie Joy at (716) 895-3010.