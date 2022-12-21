'We'll keep close tabs on it': Buffalo airport crews ready to battle weekend snow storm

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many are planning to fly or expecting someone at the airport this holiday. People are watching the forecast and the airline updates from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Between the rain, ice, snow and wind, crews at the airport are bracing for the upcoming storm and are ready to make sure you can get in and out safely.

"This is looking to be really nasty," Joe Gaurino, airfield superintendent with the airport, said.

It is the calm before the storm.

"And it's not looking too good," Guarino added.

Guarino said his crew of about 25 operators is standing by ahead of the winter storm we are expecting to see. He gave 7 News' Kristen Mirand a tour around the airfield, as he broke down each of the snow equipment that crews will be using throughout the weekend.

"We have what we call MTs - multitasking equipment," he said.

They have Mts, which are equipped with a 24-foot plow, broom to sweep the snow and a high speed air blast to clear the rest.

"So basically when it goes down the runway, the runway is basically bare behind it. So they can almost do full width of the runway surface," he said.

Guarino said they also have chemical de-icing trucks which will also be at the ready when Friday's weather will go from rain to snow.

"And then the temperature's gonna drop into the teens so that's a major concern," he said, "So these will be used Friday when we get the icing these are two, 4,000 gallon chemical trucks."

Guarino said it is all about timing with the trucks to make sure the runways are ready for you.

"You gotta time it just right because if we're getting heavy rain before it changes over to snow you got to get it at the change over so we don't flash freeze and pre treat the runways and associated taxiways," he said.

AIRPORT PREP: Crews are ready to go ahead of this weekend’s winter storm. @BUFAirport’s airfield superintendent tells me his concern is a flash freeze on Friday. Thankfully, he says, they have great equipment like these multitasking trucks that plow & broom the runways. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/JJNT03KJY0 — Kristen Mirand (@kristen_mirand) December 21, 2022

The one thing to know, the Buffalo airport is prepared to battle this weather, even winning several awards for their snow removal process.

"We got a lot of chances out there. We get over 100 inches of snow a year," he said.

He said they are ready to brace it all.

"We'll keep close tabs on it and do the best we can," Guarino said.