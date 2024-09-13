Welcome Babatunde! New silverback gorilla, monkeys and more coming to Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo has several major new additions to its family coming this fall.

The new arrivals include a silverback gorilla, a new troop of four patas monkeys, three addax antelope and several new bird and animal species.

Silverback Gorilla

Babtunde is an 18-year-old male from the Bronx Zoo. He is part of a nationwide effort to support conservation efforts in the wild while ensuring there is still a healthy population in human care. He is currently off exhibit but the zoo says it will be sharing more details soon.

Patas Monkeys

With the addition of a matas monkey troop, the zoo now has ten different primate species in its collection. Patas monkeys are known for their incredible speed. They have not been part of the zoo family since 1973. The monkeys are not on exhibit in the Vanishing Animals area.

Other Notable Additions



Three addax will also be joining the Buffalo Zoo family. There are fewer than 100 of these endangered antelopes remaining in the wild.

Three scarlet ibis

One roseate spoonbill

13 Puerto Rican Crested Toads

Pair smews

Three Cheviot Sheep

The zoo is also saying goodbye to two of its residents.

Nyah, one of the female gorillas, is being moved to Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. And Mohan, a greater one-horned rhinoceros, has been moved to a new AZA-accredited home.