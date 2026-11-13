Wegmans, Tops Friendly Markets announce bundle deals for Thanksgiving

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Tops Friendly Markets and Wegmans are offering low-cost meals for families.

Tops is promoting its bundle for less than $30, which includes the traditional essentials:

· One jar Heinz Gravy

· One Jennie-O or Shady Brook frozen turkey, approximately 13.5 pounds

· One Marie Callender’s Pie

· One Ocean Spray Fresh Cranberries or canned Cranberry Sauce

· One package of King’s Hawaiian Rolls

· One participating package of Birds Eye Frozen Vegetables

· One pound TOPS Butter

· Two boxes Stove Top Stuffing, 6 oz each

· Three pounds of Sweet Potatoes

Wegmans is promoting meals that feed eight people for under $5 a person:



Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix, 2 count

McCormick Brown Gravy Mix, 2 count

Shady Brook Farms Frozen Turkey, 13 lbs.**

Stove Top Stuffing Mix Twin Pack, 12 oz.

Wegmans Yellow Onions, 2 lb. bag

Wegmans Jellied Cranberry Sauce, 1 count

Wegmans Dinner Rolls, 1 count

Wegmans Cream of Mushroom Soup, 2 count

Wegmans Cut Green Beans, 2 count

Wegmans Chicken Stock, 1 count

Wegmans Canned Corn, 2 count

Wegmans Macaroni & Cheese, 2 count

Wegmans French Fried Onions, 1 count

Wegmans Russet Potatoes, 5 lb. bag

Sara Lee Frozen Pumpkin Pie, 1 count

Yams, 3 lbs.

Tops meals are available while supplies last. Promotional prices at Wegmans remain until the weekend after Thanksgiving, except for frozen turkeys, which end on November 22.