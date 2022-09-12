Wegmans to shut down SCAN app until it can make improvements

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Wegmans spokesperson confirmed to 7 News that it will shut down its SCAN app that it rolled out early in the pandemic.
The spokesperson cited "losses" preventing Wegmans from continuing to make the app available in its current state.
You can read a full statement below:
"Early in the pandemic, we quickly rolled out our SCAN App to provide a contactless in-store shopping option. SCAN users have told us they love the app and convenience it offers. Unfortunately, the losses we are experiencing prevent us from continuing to make it available in its current state. We’ve made the decision to turn off the app until we can make improvements that will meet the needs of our customers and business. We’ve learned a lot, and we will continue to introduce new digital solutions to streamline the shopping experience for the future."