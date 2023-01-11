Wegmans to host virtual hiring event

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Wegmans Food Markets is hosting a virtual hiring event to fill entry-level management and customer service positions at its stores, warehouses, and distribution centers.

The event will take place January 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We’re proud to offer meaningful opportunities at Wegmans at a time when job seekers are looking for a great company to enjoy a long-term career where they can learn and grow. We pride ourselves on providing a fun, family atmosphere and we’re seeking people with a passion for food and serving others. We plan to fill these positions immediately, and we will continue to host interviews as long as needed after the event.” - Kevin Stickles, senior vice president of human resources at Wegmans

Job offers include benefits, competitive wages, and flexible scheduling.

Interested applicants should apply here prior to January 18. Wegmans will contact eligible applicants to schedule a phone interview.