Wegmans ranks number one on PEOPLE's '100 Companies That Care 2021'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — PEOPLE, in partnership with Great Place to Work, announced its "100 Companies That Care 2021" list Wednesday and Wegmans ranks number one.

The list identifies U.S. companies supporting their employees and their communities.

"The Rochester, NY-based chain gives back to the community in a variety of ways, from providing seniors free rides to their stores and to medical appointments, to donating more than 18 million pounds of unsold items to local food banks and $30 million for hunger relief just last year," the list says.

There is nothing more important to us than our people feeling cared for, so this award means the world to our family and our company. Our philosophy has always been to take care of our people so they can take care of our customers. It has been incredibly inspiring to watch our people show up every day with a smile, ready to serve our customers while most of the world was asked to stay home. Thank you to both our people and our customers for helping create such a caring environment at Wegmans. - Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans hosted a virtual hiring event Tuesday to hire for part-time and full-time customer service positions at the Alberta Drive, Sheridan Drive, and Transit Road locations. You can find job openings on the Wegmans website here.