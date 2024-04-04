Wegmans ranked sixth on the list of Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans has been recognized as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2024.

The grocery chain ranks sixth on the list this year, it was ranked fourth on the list in 2023. Wegmans said it is the 27th time it has been named to the list.

Great Place To Work selected the list using analytics and confidential employee feedback from over 1.3 million U.S. employees. The companies that are considered are Great Place To Work Certified™ organizations with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S.

“There is nothing more important to us than being the best place to work for our people. We're grateful for the many ways our people live our values and create a welcoming place for everyone across our communities. We celebrate this honor together and thank our people for making Wegmans a special place to work and shop for all.”

— Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans said mini cupcakes will be served at each of its stores on Saturday at 11 a.m. for customers and employees to celebrate the honor. Clementine tangerines will be available for those who prefer a healthy option.

The top 10 of the list of Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For can be found below and you can find the full list here.

