Wegmans ranked number one on list of best workplaces in retail for sixth consecutive year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans announced it has been ranked number one on the list of best workplaces in retail for a sixth consecutive year.

Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine released its 2021 Best Workplaces in Retail with Wegmans ranked number one. The list is "based on analysis of survey responses from more than 1.3 million current employees working in the retail industry."

The family feel across our company defines who we are at Wegmans, and continues to help us earn this special recognition. We are extremely grateful to our people for all they do for each other and our customers. This award means the world to all of us. - Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets

You can view the full list here.

Those who are on the list are recognized for "creating great workplaces for all employees, regardless of position or other personal characteristics."

Wegmans said it is currently hiring for positions throughout the company, you can find more information here.