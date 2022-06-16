Wegmans ranked number one on 2022 'Best Workplaces in New York' list

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans has been ranked number one on the 2022 "Best Workplaces in New York" list by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine.

The list, which can be found here, is based on "employee feedback collected through America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees."

According to Wegmans, 89% of employees said it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at the average U.S. company.

“As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion—and it’s not been easy. Their hard work and dedication to listen to and care for the well-being of every employee, and support them in a way that’s meaningful to all, is the standard all organizations will be held to.” - Kim Peters, executive vice president of global recognition, research & strategic partnerships at Great Place to Work

The Rochester-based chain has over one hundred locations across seven states which includes Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.