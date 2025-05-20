Wegmans is lowering prices on these summer favorites

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans is hoping it can help beef up your summer celebrations by lowering the prices on many summertime favorites.

Wegmans says it asked customers what they served most last summer and found that chicken was popular for graduation parties, burgers were big for the Fourth of July and steak was the favorite for Father's Day.

Below is the list of main items and sides that are seeing price drops:

Mains:



Family Pack Strip Steaks ($10.99/lb.)

Family Pack 80/20 Ground Beef ($4.49/lb.)

Family Pack Chicken Bone-In Thighs ($1.29/lb.)

Family Pack Drumsticks ($1.29/lb.)

Family Pack Italian Sausage ($3.99/lb.)

Wegmans Brand Marinades (2/$5 SC)

Wegmans BBQ Sauce (2/$5 SC)

Wegmans Brand Hot Dog & Hamburger Buns ($1.49)

Sides:



Wegmans Brand Rotini ($.99)

Wegmans Brand Salad Dressings 16 FO ($1.79 SC)

Grape Tomatoes QT ($4.49)

Mini Cucumbers 2lb ($3.99)

Bagged Sweet Onions 3lb. ($3.49)

6ct Mixed Peppers ($6.49)

Green Squash ($1.49/lb.)

Corn (5/$2)

Whole Seedless Watermelon ($5.99)

Strawberries 2lb ($3.99)

Wegmans Brand Organic Lemonade 52 FO (2/$5 SC)

Wegmans Brand Potato Chips 11oz ($2.49)

Desserts:

Wegmans 48oz Vanilla Ice Cream ($2.99 SC)

Wegmans Ice Cream Sandwiches ($2.99 SC)

You can shop online for these items here.