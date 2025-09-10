Wegmans earns top spot on Fortune 'Best Workplaces in Retail' list for 10th consecutive year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine released the 2025 "Best Workplaces in Retail" list for 2025 and Wegmans is ranked number one.

Wegmans said it is the 10th consecutive year it has earned the top spot on the list, which is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 87,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the retail industry.

“We couldn't be more proud to be named the number one retailer to work for in America for 10 years in a row. We understand this is the foundation of why people choose to shop with us, and we are deeply grateful to both our people and our customers for making Wegmans a trusted, happy, and welcoming place.” - Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets

In celebration, mini cupcakes will be served at every Wegmans store on Saturday, September 13, at 11 a.m. Wegmans said for those who prefer a healthy option, Clementine tangerines will be available.

You can find the full list here.