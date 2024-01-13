Wegmans closing all stores in Erie, Niagara counties early; DoorDash suspending service because of storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans is closing all of its stores in Erie and Niagara Counties at 9 p.m. tonight because of the winter storm.

The supermarket chain says the earlier closing time will allow employees to get home safely before the overnight hours. All stores are expected to reopen at 6 a.m.

DoorDash is also suspending service in Erie County at 7:45 p.m. because of the travel ban, which begins in Erie County at 9 p.m.

Service is expected to resume at 8 a.m. Sunday "depending on guidance from local officials and conditions on the ground," DoorDash said in a news release.

You can track the latest conditions including live radar here.

