BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans is now asking all customers to wear a face mask inside their stores. The company tweeted on Tuesday that they are following the most recent guidance from the CDC, as well as state and local health departments.

This is not a requirement, but Wegmans strongly encourages customers to wear a mask, even if they are fully-vaccinated. All employees are required to wear a mask in their stores.