ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA serving Allegany County needs your help finding a newborn kitten a good home.

In a Facebook post, the shelter says someone found the kitten in the cold and rain within 24-hours of its birth.

'Frankie', the kitten, has been bottle fed for the past two and a half weeks and will be ready to go to a foster home soon.

If you're interested in fostering Frankie, you can contact the Allegany County SPCA at SPCAallegany@gmail.com or call (585) 593-2200 ext. 2.