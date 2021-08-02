Weekly open air market with produce, crafts and live music coming to Seneca One

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weekly open air market with produce, crafts, live music, beer and wine is coming to Seneca One.

Officials say the market will be held in the West Plaza at Seneca One from 5:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. every Thursday until the snow arrives.

“The Seneca One Open Air Market is a no-brainer considering how many people are moving to downtown Buffalo. At the heart of these markets are Western New York’s entrepreneurs and small businesses. Our goal is to provide an environment for those who live or work downtown to support these businesses while at the same time enjoying the work that Douglas Jemal has done at Seneca One. It’s for everyone to enjoy!” said Sean Heidinger, Director of Business Development at Douglas Development.

Vendors interested in participating can reach out to Seneca One by emailing community@douglasdev.com.

The market will begin Thursday and dates through September have been announced.

Upcoming Open Air Markets:

August 5

August 12

August 19

August 26

September 2

September 9

September 16

September 23

September 30

October Dates TBA!