BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo Department of Public Works announced weekday closures of the Michigan Avenue lift bridge will begin on November 6.

The DPW said the weekday closures are to complete the construction project that was started earlier this year.

The scheduled closures are as follows:



November 6 at 9 a.m. through November 10 at 3 p.m.

November 13 at 9 a.m. through November 17 at 3 p.m.

The DPW said the bridge will be open on weekends during this time period.