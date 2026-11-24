BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time since 1991, the Buffalo Bills are 9-1 to start the season.

Through 11 weeks, the Bills have the best record, but head coach Joe Brady is anything but satisfied.

Offensively, the team had a sluggish day, highlighted by two interceptions from Josh Allen in the first half.

"I think he's going to be the first to say that there's some balls he left out there and decisions he wants back," Brady said. "I thought up until that point he was playing good football, and the two turnovers are obviously something that he doesn't want. We've got to protect the football better. He knows that."

On the other side of the ball, the Bills defense had another strong outing, allowing just nine points. It's the third straight game they haven't allowed their opponent into the end zone. The challenge is going to get significantly harder with the Kansas City Chiefs coming to town Thursday.

"We're taking the game plans, and executing them," Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard said. "I think there's a number of different guys playing at a high level, right? And with a high level of consistency."

So what did Sunday's win teach us, and how should the Bills approach Thursday's game against the Chiefs? You can watch the entire episode of Leading The Charge in the video above.