Weddings come back big in 2022

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — 2022 is the year for weddings; after two years of restrictions and limits, brides and grooms are excited to tie the knot.

“Some of the brides were a little sad they had to wait to wear their dresses and now everyone is just really excited,” Manager at M.A. Carr Bridal Jillian Rogers said. "We are finally getting back to normalcy and seeing a lot of brides come in.”

Rogers said some brides have literally been waiting years.

"I have some girls who ordered dresses three years ago that are just finally planning their dates,” Rogers said.

Jaclyn Szymanski said she has been planning her June 10 wedding for about one year and said while planning has gotten stressful at times, she's happy to be in this community.

"Buffalo is the ‘City of Good Neighbors’ and it really has stood true for me in planning my wedding,” Szymanski said.

Szymanski said her best advice to future brides is to stay organized.

"For me, making a check list and checking it off when things are done,” Szymanski said.

Wedding planner and owner of Events by Lauren Marie, Lauren Marinaro said 2022 is set to be her busiest year yet.

"2022 is going to be the year we're all thriving and embracing these super packed schedules,” Marinaro said.

She said it's important not to give up your dream wedding, but you may have to be a bit flexible with timing and details.

Marinaro said inflation is also impacting weddings, she said you may have to plan to spend 10% to 20% more than you originally budgeted.

"This is something that is trickling into the wedding industry and hospitality,” Marinaro said. “You know, if food costs go up, that's going to affect your beverage and food order at your venue."

Szymanski said remember, everything will work out.

"Take a deep breath in and enjoy it,” Szymanski said. “This is supposed to be fun."

For any brides looking for inspiration, the Sterling’s Annual Bridal Show in Akron is coming back this weekend on Sunday. There you can see everything from bakeries to gown shops.