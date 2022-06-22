Weapons, currency and narcotics seized by CBP Officers at the Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Weapons, currency and narcotics were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Peace Bridge Sunday.

CBP said officers encountered a vehicle occupied by two 25-year-old males, a 35-year-old male and a 38-year-old male that made a U-turn on the Peace Bridge and were required to enter primary inspection. During the inspection, the occupants were determined to be U.S. citizens and allegedly indicated they purchased items from Duty Free America but did not intend on traveling to Canada.

According to CBP, a Springfield XD-9 was discovered in the front waistband of one of the occupants of the vehicle and the following was discovered during a physical inspection of the vehicle:

Glock 43 along with a high-capacity ammunition-drum containing 47 rounds

Approximately two pounds of marijuana

80 tabs of the narcotic Nucynta

More than $8,500 in U.S. currency

CBP said the Springfield XD-9 was determined to have been stolen in 2019.

The occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody and processed by CBP officers. One of the occupants claimed ownership of everything and was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department to face weapons and narcotics charges.