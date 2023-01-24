Watch Now
Weapons, ammunition and drugs seized after BPD conducts search warrant on Gorski Street

Posted at 12:35 PM, Jan 24, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced a search warrant was conducted Friday on the first block of Gorski Street and the following was seized:

  • Polymer 80 “ghost gun"
  • Loaded Stevens 12 gauge shotgun
  • Sawed-off Stevens 94F shotgun
  • The frame of an incomplete Polymer 80 “ghost gun”
  • Ammunition
  • 31 grams of meth
  • 26 grams of cocaine
  • 16 grams of various pills
  • 1 gram of fentanyl
  • ¼ ounce of crushed pills
  • 22 Xanax bars
  • Cash
  • Several scales

Police said 32-year-old Anthony Ortiz and 33-year-old Jacob Laraiso were arrested.

Ortiz was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Laraiso was charged with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, five counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, and one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

