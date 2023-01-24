Weapons, ammunition and drugs seized after BPD conducts search warrant on Gorski Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced a search warrant was conducted Friday on the first block of Gorski Street and the following was seized:
- Polymer 80 “ghost gun"
- Loaded Stevens 12 gauge shotgun
- Sawed-off Stevens 94F shotgun
- The frame of an incomplete Polymer 80 “ghost gun”
- Ammunition
- 31 grams of meth
- 26 grams of cocaine
- 16 grams of various pills
- 1 gram of fentanyl
- ¼ ounce of crushed pills
- 22 Xanax bars
- Cash
- Several scales
Police said 32-year-old Anthony Ortiz and 33-year-old Jacob Laraiso were arrested.
Ortiz was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Laraiso was charged with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, five counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, and one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.