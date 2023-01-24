Weapons, ammunition and drugs seized after BPD conducts search warrant on Gorski Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced a search warrant was conducted Friday on the first block of Gorski Street and the following was seized:

Polymer 80 “ghost gun"

Loaded Stevens 12 gauge shotgun

Sawed-off Stevens 94F shotgun

The frame of an incomplete Polymer 80 “ghost gun”

Ammunition

31 grams of meth

26 grams of cocaine

16 grams of various pills

1 gram of fentanyl

¼ ounce of crushed pills

22 Xanax bars

Cash

Several scales

Police said 32-year-old Anthony Ortiz and 33-year-old Jacob Laraiso were arrested.

Ortiz was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Laraiso was charged with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, five counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, and one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.