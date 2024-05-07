‘We want the ticks gone’: Organizers calling for action against state parks "no mow” policy

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West River Homeowners Association called for action against the New York State Parks “no mow” policy to prevent ticks from latching onto children and dogs along the West River Greenway Trail.

Chris Russell, a member of the organization, wants the grass along the trail in Grand Island to be completely cut down.

He and others are calling for action against the policy that was established by the state parks in 2019.

“I take my three-year-old and four-year-old granddaughter down there and I already pulled a tick off of my grandaughter this early in the season,” Russell says.

Other members of the association say the state isn't making an effort to hear their concerns about the high rise of grass.

“We’ve been trying to work with parks since 2019 they insist that they’re going to have the utmost actions in these residential areas,” says Joe Short, a government affairs director of West River Homeowners Association. “So what we’re going to do is have these meetings and get people to write letters.”

7 News reporter Yoselin Person reached out to the New York State Parks.

They say this:

“New York State Parks “no mow” policy is 80% high mow/ 20% low mow. In partnership with the Town, the region flipped the policy resulting in a plan where 80% of the area is mowed weekly from 6” to a 4” height.”

Neighbors who disagree with the policy say it comes down to safety.

“The grass is 15 inches taller already so I’m concerned about my grandkids bringing home a tick and let’s say I don’t find it,” says Russell. “I have to find them and they get bitten and maybe they’re the ones that have Lyme disease.”

But the Parks system says it takes ticks into account.

“Consistent with state park tick safety practices, an 8’-10’ buffer along the paved trail is mowed regularly,” the NYS Parks says.

Meanwhile, Russell hopes the state and his organization can work together.

“We need to find a place where both sides can come together and work together,” he says.

Read the full statement of the New York State Parks below: