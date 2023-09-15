'We try and do things new each year': The Great Pumpkin Farm gears up for the season

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Are you ready for fall? The Great Pumpkin Farm is gearing up for the season. It will kick off it's 28th annual Fall Festival this weekend. 7 News went out to Clarence to see what's new this year.

There's a new addition to the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence.

Owner Kelly Schultz says, "We try and do things new each year. This slide is new this year. We've got a train coming." Schultz started the farm 28 years ago and has been adding new attractions every year.

He says, "We've got a train it's called the 'Big Oak Express' and when you see this train it is just a beautiful little train. You'll take a ride back through the woods."

They also have apple and pumpkin cannons and a zombie train where, "You go back and shoot paint balls at zombies," and a huge corn maze too.

And what's fall without finding the great pumpkin?

"Last year our pumpkin weigh off broke the national record for a pumpkin," said Schultz. "It weighed right around 2,700 pounds.

Schultz told 7 News they are expecting around 100,000 visitors this spooky season.

This Saturday and Sunday is armed forces weekend. The regular admission fee will be waived for active duty and retired military vets, police or fire department personnel.

Cost of admission this season is $15.00 per person. Children two and under are free to enter.

Tickets are available here or at the gate.