'We thank you for all you did': Medical transport companies learn insurance isn't going up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We have a good news update regarding an issue 7 News first told you about earlier this month.

Medical transport companies were worried they would have to shut down after learning their liability insurance was going up, but after our story aired they found out insurance companies reversed that decision.

Caleb Bell Senior, the president of Freedom Mobility, previously told 7 News he wouldn't be able to afford to stay open with the possible increase in insurance cost.

He contacted 7 News again recently to let us know that just days after our story aired his insurance agent called him with good news.

"He called and said that Medicaid took it off the table and I got so many calls...we're so glad...we're so happy because they were going to have to close their doors. That was a bitter pill and we thank you for all you did by getting that out," said Bell.

Patients like Jason Kiner are also thankful. He relies on Freedom Mobility to take him to numerous medical appointments including dialysis and physical therapy.

"I wish to thank everybody for looking into this and taking this as a serious matter and for of course yourselves for broadcasting this story for our voices to be heard," said Kiner.

Freedom Mobility and other medical transport companies provide rides through Medicaid to patients who need them.