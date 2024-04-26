'We talk to people on their worst days': 10-year Cheektowaga dispatcher shares ins and outs of field

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — We are introducing one of the unsung heroes who are playing a critical role when navigating emergency situations.

They are usually the first person people interact with when in need of emergency services: dispatchers.

Tuesday night, Cheektowaga town board members passed a resolution to change dispatcher residency rules.

Anyone hired now in cheektowaga has one year to move into the town, if they do not live here already.

Once dispatchers have five years of residency and five years of employment with the town, they will have the option to move anywhere in Erie County.

That same resolution passed for police officers earlier this spring.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun gave a voice to this lifeline that serves the nearly 90,000 residents of Cheektowaga.

For ten years, Ashley Robbins has been the first line of defense for callers in need in the Town of Cheektowaga.

"We talk to people on their worst days," Town of Cheektowaga Senior Public Safety Dispatcher Ashley Robbins said.

Her desire to help people is what gravitated her to the role.

Robbins said, "We are the calm voice they hear on the other end until help gets there in person. We want to treat people like it's our family calling. We want to remain calm, we want to be kind, even if we think the problem might be not so big. To them, it is and we have to make sure we keep that in mind."

The biggest challenge of the job is how busy it gets.

She said, "It can go from nothing happening at all to the room blowing up, the phones are ringing off the hook, the police are calling on the radio, there's a fire in town and everyone just comes together and works together really well."

Robbins recalled what it was like working during the Blizzard of '22.

"We were here for days at a time. No one came, no one left. We just all sat in that room and worked together. The phones did not stop ringing. We had a command post that was working at the other building so we were going back and forth with them. We were just trying to make sure everybody lived."

The fast-paced environment will get some extra hands after Town of Cheektowaga board members voted to pass a resolution Tuesday night.

Twenty-year Cheektowaga dispatcher and Dispatcher Association president Gina Silsby told Kassahun on Tuesday, this will help with the staffing shortages.

"This is going to give us quality candidates in the town and that's just what the town needs," Gina Silsby explained.

Robbins shared, "I think it's going to be great for hiring. It's going to open up our candidate pool. I think we'll be able to get a lot more good people to work with us."

Usually, shifts are 8 hours but can go upwards of 16 hours at most.

The shifts are kind of like a tag team: no one leaves until their replacement arrives to ensure not a single emergency call is missed.

There are four positions in Cheektowaga dispatch:



Front desk (handles walk-ins and police reports)

Phones positions (answers phones)

Police radio (dispatches to the police cars)

Fire radio (dispatches to fire departments)

"You have to be good at multitasking. We have to be able to listen to each other talking, while you're listening to the caller talking, while you're listening to the police units calling out, fire units calling out. You have to hear everything at once," Robbins said. "It's a stressful but rewarding job. We love what we do. Everyone works together awesome here."

What happens once you are hired?

According to Captain Schmidt, there is two weeks of classroom training, followed by four days of observation training.

Then trainees will start on the midnight shift because this is the slowest shift.

They will then alternate between days and afternoon which are the busier shifts.

The entire training program last six months.