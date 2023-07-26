'We save people. We get them off the streets,' Buffalo confronting homelessness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Casimiro Rodriguez, president of the Hispanic Heritage Council, said he's been working hard to build up the Niagara Street Corridor.

"This is the gateway to America. This is the gateway to Canada. We're really proud of this area," he said.

Rodriguez has noticed a lot of people, along Niagara Street, who are either experiencing homelessness and are asking for money.

'It's a grave issue you know? Many of them, they camp there. They put up mattresses and tents and we have to go behind that and clean it up just to make the area presentable," he added.

According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, there have been complaints from business owners and neighbors in this area regarding panhandlers around the 190 off-ramps. He also said there have been reports of trash left behind, damages and thefts, including one of the Buffalo statues.

"It was ripped out of the pad that it sits and we reported that to the police," Rodriguez said, "It's an issue we try to work with the authorities to try to combat but it's difficult."

Marek Parker, program director of homeless services with BestSelf Behavioral Health, said the number of people who identify as homeless has jumped from under one thousand at one point to around 1500 this year in Erie County.

"We work with the clients that have struggled the most. The clients that have been repeatedly homeless. The clients with severe mental health," Parker said.

He said rents are skyrocketing in Buffalo. According to Zillow rental prices have increased by 16 percent across the Buffalo-Niagara region since February of 2020.

"That's a real problem," he added.

Parker said his team is providing people with shelters and connecting them with services.

"We save people. We get them off the streets. We get them services. We tell them they belong. We show them they belong," he explained, "These are real people. These are your neighbors. I know that's kind of cliche to say but they are."