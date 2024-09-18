We now know what's moving into the former Towne Restaurant in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than one year after Towne Restuarant abruptly closed its doors in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood, we are learning what will be replacing the longtime staple.

Evergreen Health says it has purchased 186 Allen Street, the former home of Towne Restaurant.

In a statement sent to 7 News, Evergreen says it intends to open a new pharmacy and dental practice at this location.

The site is also expected to house administrative office space.

When Towne Restaurant suddenly closed its doors in August 2023, it stunned many of its loyal customers and workers.

One day after the closure, we spoke with business owners and a Towne manager about what forced the Allen Street institution to shut down. You can watch the full story below.