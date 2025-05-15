'We need to do our part': Food insecurity on the rise in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More people across Western New York are struggling to put food on the table, according to alarming new data from Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap study.

The report revealed a significant increase in food insecurity across Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties, especially among children and those living in rural communities.

Catherine Shick, public relations manager for FeedMore WNY, said the numbers reflect what her organization has been seeing firsthand.

“We know about one in seven people may be experiencing food insecurity, including about one in five children,” Shick said. “So we need to do our part to help alleviate food insecurity right here in our community. That means supporting your local food bank, in this case, FeedMore WNY.”

According to the report, an estimated 185,000 people in Western New York faced food insecurity in 2023, a 6% increase from the previous year.

Of those, nearly 54,000 were children. The report shows a growing crisis that shows no signs of slowing down.

Shick emphasized that the increase is being felt most acutely in rural and underserved areas, where access to affordable, nutritious food is even more limited.

To meet the rising need, FeedMore WNY is ramping up its efforts and it’s calling on the community for help.

The organization is in constant need of volunteers to assist with food sorting, packing, and distribution across the region.

As part of its fundraising efforts, FeedMore WNY is inviting the public to its Sweet Expectations event on Wednesday, from 5 to 8 p.m., at 55 Chicago Street in Buffalo.

The evening will feature tastings, raffles, and a silent auction, with proceeds going toward fighting hunger in the region.

As the cost of living continues to rise and many families still don’t qualify for federal food aid, organizations like FeedMore WNY have become a crucial safety net, but they can’t do it alone.

For more information on how to donate, volunteer, or attend Sweet Expectations, click here.