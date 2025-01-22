'We need to be united': Ontario pushes back as Trump floats tariff plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Now that President Donald Trump is in office, tariff talks are intensifying.

The President has proposed imposing 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada starting February 1st. During an Oval Office address this week, Trump cited concerns about border issues and drug trafficking.

"We’re thinking in terms of 25 percent on Mexico and Canada because they’re allowing vast numbers of people—Canada’s a very bad abuser also—vast numbers of people to come in and fentanyl to come in," Trump said.

Canadian officials are not taking this lightly. In response, Ontario’s government began airing ads in the U.S. emphasizing the importance of their partnership:

"For generations, this ally to the North has been by your side: Ontario, Canada, a partner connected by shared history, shared values, and a shared vision for what we can achieve together," the video begins.

Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also weighed in saying that nothing is off the table in terms of responding to these tariffs during a five-hour meeting with provincial premiers in Ottawa.

Sean Kilpatrick/AP Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, third left, speaks at a press conference concluding a first ministers' meeting, in Ottawa, Ontario, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ontario Premier Doug Ford stressed the need for unity among Canadians.

"Let's have the tools in our toolbox to react. To send a strong message," he said. "And that's one thing we have to understand, we need to be united."

U.S. Lawmakers Respond

Lawmakers in Washington are divided over Trump’s proposed tariffs:

The American people voted overwhelmingly for President Trump’s America First agenda, and that includes trade policy that prioritizes our workers and businesses. It’s time to get serious about our trade deficits, and I have full confidence in the President’s proven track record of economic success for our nation. It is my hope that in its election of its next Prime Minister, Canada recognizes the importance of our bilateral relationship. Congressman Nick Langworthy

Canada is an important trading partner, especially for Western New York. As a result of these proposed tariffs, Western New York families and farmers would feel pain at the pump and at the grocery store. Multiple Republican House members represent communities that would be harmed by these policies, and I hope they will join with me to make it clear to the administration that such an approach to America’s trade policy will put jobs at risk and increase costs for American families. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.