'We need to adapt': Tips to protect your garden from a late spring frost

BUFFAO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Much of Western New York will be under a frost advisory Monday night, with overnight lows expected to dip into the 40s, putting newly planted gardens at risk.

“Just know you’re working with living things, so we need to adapt,” horticulturist Sally Cunningham said, who stressed the importance of protecting tender plants. “If there’s any hint of frost, plants like basil will be black by morning. If you have any of the tender herbs, it’s really important to cover them.”

WKBW

Cunningham warned that while spring is in full swing, frost is still a threat in this region through Memorial Day weekend.

“I’ve been teaching gardeners forever, don’t put your vulnerable Mother’s Day plants out in the open until closer to June," Cunningham said. "If it gets anywhere near 40, throw a sheet over them. It’s the cheapest, easiest way to protect them.”

WKBW

Cunningham added that other easy methods include clustering plants together and placing them under porches or close to the house to trap warmth.

WKBW

Marsha Totaro, business manager at Lockwood’s Garden Center, agreed that preparing for a spring frost is extremely important.

“Everything we have in the greenhouse is going to be fine, but we often have vegetables on trailers, we pull those into the barn or a garage," Totaro said. "If we have open areas with lots of plants spread out, we put a frost cloth over them.”

Cunningham also recommended taking care of your soil as part of your frost defense.

“If it’s not too sopping wet, lightly stir up the top of the soil and add compost to make it better,” Cunningham said.

With temperatures dipping and frost looming, a little care tonight could mean a thriving garden tomorrow, Cunningham said the sooner you get started on these tips, the better.