'We made a real family connection': Law enforcement agencies spend a day with the Miracle League

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — No rain delays for a time-honored tradition that allows people from all walks of life to take part in America's past time.

"My friend Tony taught me how to hit a baseball," said Miracle League athlete Kyle Tilley. "We made a real family connection."

The annual Law Enforcement Day for the Miracle League of Western New York brought smiles to many faces at Veteran's Park on Grand Island Sunday afternoon.

"And just to see smiling faces, it's not everyday that we get to see smiling people in the line of work that we do," Chief Jim Stauffinger, Town of Tonawanda Police Department.

The Miracle League provides opportunities for children and young adults with disabilities to play baseball, regardless of their abilities.

"Kind of a really cool idea that everyone comes together for a positive reason," said Scott McManigle, Executive Director of the Miracle League.

For more information and ways to donate to the Miracle League, click here.