'We love Western New York', The 'Meowfia' beer is here to stay for good

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you part of the Buffalo Bills "Meowfia"?

If you want to show your pride, you can head on over to One Eyed Cat Brewing to get your very own can or glass of the Meowfia beer.

The beer is a collaboration between the brewery and 26 Shirts to help raise funds for 10 Lives Club.

But how did the Meowfia beer start?

10 Lives Club Public Relations Manager Kimberly LaRussa tells me the idea of "the Meowfia" came after fans' tremendous support for one Buffalo Bills player.

"We saw on social media after all the support of Tyler Bass was coming in for 10 Lives Club and they said you guys should start Meowfia merch," said LaRussa.

"A lot of people were using that term and we kind of just kind of jumped on it!"

The adoption center first came up with merchandise in partnership with 26 Shirts.

"26 Shirts has an excellent designer who came up with this design in memory of his cat, and then under the cat's eye is a little black line with a two on it for Tyler Bass."

Owner of 26 Shirts Del Reid says One Eyed Cat made the first move in the collaboration.

"One of the owners reached out to me," he said.

"We enjoy just the entire design process, so any time we can do another label like that is always fun to do."

Head Brewer Peter Maier said the brewery wanted to be able to give back to the community.

"What's better than working with 10 Lives Club?"

He says a lot of thought went into the kind of beer Meowfia would encompass.

"We were wondering what kind of style of beer to bring into this venture and one of the easiest drinkers in our minds is the half of ison so hence, we have our half of ison Meowfia," he said.

"We wanted as many people to buy in to helping 10 Lives Club and we thought, what are people drinking?"

26 Shirts' Del Reid says at the end of the day, it's all about supporting each other.

"It's a beautiful thing to be a part of, we love Western New York and we love supporting Western New York."

