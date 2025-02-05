'We keep asking...why?': North Collins man shot and killed in Florida, friend charged with homicide

PORT RICHEY, FL (WKBW) — Ross Coyle was a loved family man and a well-known cabinet maker in North Collins. During the winter the 74-year-old, and his wife Maria, spent time at their home in Port Richey, Florida.

On January 27, while in Port Richey, Coyle's children said their father went to a friend's house nearby for dinner.

"He brought some steaks, and a bottle of wine," said Coyle's oldest son Jason.

He described it as what seemed to be a pretty normal night between friends before it quickly turned tragic.

According to the Pasco Sheriff's Office, Ross was shot and killed by another man around midnight. Ross was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead in the early morning of January 28.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office arrested 61-year-old John Hainlin and charged him with second-degree homicide. According to court records, Hainlin called 911 and reported that "he just shot someone inside his house."

"It's been a week, and it still doesn't feel real," said Coyle's youngest son John, who is co-owner of Wingnutz Buffalo. "He was so proud of me."

Jason said his parent's Florida home was destroyed a few months ago in Hurricane Milton, and after the storm, Ross and Hainlin were exchanging power tools to help each other rebuild.

"They were genuinely friends helping each other out," said Jason.

Which is why his three children can't fathom what happened. They sat down with me on Tuesday.

"What I keep asking is why?" said John.

"How are you processing this," I asked Jason.

"I don't know if I am processing this," he responded.

"Our goal right now is to protect, and provide for our mother," said Rachel Brooks, Coyle's daughter.

Ross was the primary caretaker for his wife Maria who has stage 4 COPD and depends on oxygen 24/7. Jason, Rachel and John are now tasked with moving their mother out of her Florida and North Collins homes to a new place in Western New York where she can be taken care of. They have started a GoFundMe to help pay for medical bills, transportation, and the moving costs.

"My father wasn't just good, he was exceptional," said Brooks. "He absolutely loved his wife, and he was devoted to Christ. He loved the lord and he lived his faith out loud."

Along with his wife, and three children, Ross is survived by his two grandchildren and many friends.

Loved ones can pay their respects on February 6, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wentland Funeral Home located at 10634 Main Street (Rt. 62), in North Collins.

A visitation will be held on February 7, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church located at 10385 Main Street in North Collins. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m.