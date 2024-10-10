'We help any and every veteran': Tunnel to Towers breaks ground on new Veterans Village in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's a new housing complex coming to Buffalo for veterans. The Tunnel To Towers Foundation broke ground on the Buffalo Veterans Village on Thursday.

It will be built on Harlem Road. The village will include an affordable apartment complex for more than 90 Veterans.

The Veterans Village will also have services for residents including medical care, mental health support, job training, help with education, benefits, addiction treatment, and PTSD counseling.

"Through our national case management network, we help any and every Veteran who is struggling throughout the nation especially those who are backsliding into homelessness," said Gavin Naples, Vice President of the Homeless Veteran Program for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. "We make sure our Veterans who are about to be evicted or about to be foreclosed upon aren't backsliding into homelessness."

Naples said the old building on Harlem Road, which used to be a nursing home, will be torn down within six weeks and the village is expected to be complete later next year.

Tunnel to Towers has provided housing assistance to over 6,500 veterans across the nation.

If you are interested in its services head visit the Tunnel to Towers website here.