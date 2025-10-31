BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a local group of Girl Scouts is spreading kindness, creativity, and compassion through a heartfelt project called “chemo comfort totes.”

Each hand-painted bag is filled with thoughtful items and inspiring messages, bringing comfort and joy to women undergoing breast cancer treatment and teaching the Scouts the true power of giving back.

“Every Girl Scout is a sister, my sisters!” the Girl Scouts said together with pride.

Maya, Ryan, Abby, and Norah, all members of Girl Scout Troop 32131, said being part of the troop is always exciting.

“Girl Scouts is a fun thing where girls get to connect and make friendships with other girls,” Maya said.

But beyond friendship and fun, these girls are making a lasting impact in their community.

“People who have breast cancer, we made bags for them with all kinds of goodies,” Ryan said, “We were thinking of them because they’re going through something hard, so we made something good for them.”

The troop created and personally delivered the “chemo comfort totes” to Great Lakes Cancer Care Collaborative. Inside each tote were comforting items such as colored pencils, coloring books, word searches, cozy socks, lotion, chapstick, and beanies all handpicked with care.

'We have you in our hearts!': Girl Scout troop spreads hope with 'Chemo Comfort Totes'

Each bag also featured a hand-painted message of encouragement, including phrases like “You matter,” “Stay strong,” and “Joy."

“It was fun to make the bags,” Abby said. “It felt good to know we were doing something for our community.”

Troop leader Staci Kasprzyk said the project held special meaning during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We thought it was really important to get them involved with something related to breast cancer, especially since the founder of Girl Scouts passed away from breast cancer,” she said.

The messages of hope from the girls are simple but powerful: “Stay strong!” “We have you in our hearts!” “Everyone is thinking about you, and you should never give up!”

For Troop 32131, this project is more than a service activity; it’s a reminder that compassion, no matter how small, can make a big difference.