'We have something for everyone': Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra season opens Saturday with Lang Lang

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra returns to the stage at Kleinhans Music Hall Saturday night, kicking off a jam-packed 2026-27 season that features one of the world's top pianists, a Halloween party for adults and performances of music from films like 'Home Alone', 'Coco' and 'How to Train Your Dragon'.

"There's something for everyone," said JoAnn Falletta, longtime music director and conductor of the BPO.

The season gets underway Saturday, September 19, with internationally acclaimed pianist Lang Lang for Opening Night. Lang Lang returns to Buffalo 15 years after his last BPO appearance and will perform Beethoven's "Emperor" Concerto. The program also includes Debussy's La Mer.

For Falletta, the first concert of the season is about more than simply getting the orchestra back on stage after the summer. It's a chance to invite Western New Yorkers back into Kleinhans Music Hall and give them a preview of what's ahead.

"The opening really is a kind of statement about what we're doing and what we want to do for the whole season," Falletta told 7 News' Michael Wooten. "It's opening the door to our audience and saying, listen, come and listen."

And there is plenty to choose from.

The BPO will celebrate George Gershwin's birthday with 'S'Wonderful Gershwin' September 25 and 26 featuring vocalist Alexandra McArthur, followed by 'Coco in Concert' on October 3, with the movie projected on the big screen while the orchestra performs Michael Giacchino's score live. October also brings a new Francis oratorio, Yacht Rock of the '70s & '80s and the BPO's annual Halloween programming.

This year, in addition to the traditional children's 'Symphonic Spooktacular' on October 25 at 2:30pm, the BPO will host its first ever 'Hauntingly Halloween' show for adults that will feature dancing after the concert along with the bar "open late", according to the online event schedule.

Later in the season, audiences can see the BPO perform John Williams' score live with 'Home Alone', enjoy 'Bugs Bunny at the Symphony' and hear a wide range of pops, rock, movie and classical performances.

Falletta says people shouldn't feel like they need to know anything about classical music before attending. In fact, she says one of the things she loves most about the BPO is watching different generations discover the orchestra and seeing more young people become part of its audience.

"Part of the beauty of listening to music is being in the room together," Falletta said. "You're there absorbing this together."

For a complete look at the BPO's 2026-27 season, including dates, performances and ticket information, visit the orchestra's website.

See the full BPO 2026-27 schedule and buy tickets

