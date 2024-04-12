'We finally made it': Cannabis license issued to business owners in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Revival: Pharm. Lab. Market. CEO and co-founder Armond June received the green light to transform the former J.W. Ruger Co. & Deck Bros. Building into a cannabis boutique.

"Honestly, didn't really think this day would come but we finally made it," June said. "Our goal with Revival was to bring in a sense of a new sense of trust and transparency to the cannabis industry and specifically the Buffalo cannabis community."

June is one of the 101 businesses to receive an adult-use cannabis license after the Cannabis Control Board met Thursday. He said he applied six months ago and has been waiting for this day.

WKBW

"It was long it was daunting and frustrating. it required a lot of patience that I didn't know I had," he said.

That frustration was also felt by Governor Kathy Hochul when she visited Buffalo in late January.

"I'm very fed up with how long it has taken to get these approvals," she said earlier this year.

On Friday, Hochul said, "With the Cannabis Control Board's issuance of 101 adult-use cannabis licenses, New York's legal cannabis industry continues to make significant progress with over 400 licenses issued in 2024."

"I'm happy that the cannabis community is growing," June said.

WKBW

Revival will soon become a part of downtown Buffalo on Chicago Street bringing 25 jobs. June said it will be similar to what you see when you go to craft breweries.

"The micro-business license allows us to cultivate manufacture, have a retail storefront and we're also going to include a tasting lounge and a community room where we're going to be holding events as well," he explained.

June said he hopes to open Revival later this year.