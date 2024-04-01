'We don’t work for National Grid': Residents have questions about door-to-door energy sales

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you had someone come to your door lately and offer you a deal on your electric bill? They don't work for National Grid, so 7 News spoke to those salespeople about who they are and what they're offering.

An Elmwood Village resident had a salesperson ring their doorbell on Easter Sunday and they weren't sure what to make of it.

7 News learned that they're trying to sign up customers for alternative energy service companies.

WKBW 7 News reporter Derek Heid met up with Royalty Renewables' employees to discuss what it is that they do on a work day.

The New York State Public Service Commission has rules set up for salespeople.

They say the salespeople must immediately identify themselves and explain they're not with a utility.

They must also have photo ID which is supposed to be worn at all times.

National Grid spokesman David Bertola explained that their workers don't go door to door asking for billing information.

WKBW Spokesman for National Grid David Bertola sat down with 7 News reporter Derek Heid to explain how to spot a National Grid employee.

But if they do come to your door, for example in an emergency situation, customers should look for the company name on vehicles, jackets and hard hats.

"Every National Grid employee has an ID badge with our photo and the National Grid logo," Bertola said.

Royalty Renewables is a company that has hired independent contractors to try to sign up customers in the Buffalo-Niagara area into a solar power program.

They apologized for any confusion that may have led to customers confusing their independent contractors with National Grid workers.

WKBW 7 News received at least three pictures and videos from viewers. None of the salesmen could be seen with any visible indentification.

"There's a lot of new guys that have just joined, their badges are being processed," said Nicolas Dokman, a manager with Royalty Renewables.

The company's CEO Adam Kremer said in a statement to 7 News that they work hard to train their representatives.

"We hold ourselves to the highest standards of ethical and legal conduct in our door-to-door operations. Understanding the impact of our business on the communities we serve, we conduct rigorous weekly training sessions for all our representatives. These sessions are designed not only to educate our team on the latest legal requirements but also to instill a deep sense of ethical responsibility towards every homeowner we engage with. Our commitment to conducting business with integrity is unwavering, and we believe that it is through this commitment that we can truly make a difference. At Royalty Renewables, we're not just about sales; we're about building trust and fostering long-lasting relationships within our communities," CEO Adam Kremer

Dokman said his team will be in the area for the next month or two.

Melissa Hanson with Nautilus Solar Energy explained how these solar energy plans work.

"You do not need to put any panels on your roof. That is very true. Really what you're doing is you're harnessing the sun through our community solar farms. We take that energy that the sun produces. We push it into the utility grid. You as a subscriber, continue to get that same utility benefit that you do every single day," Hanson said.

Nautilus Solar has 25 solar farms in New York State, including in Batavia and Grand Island.

By subscribing to their plan, she said customers are helping the state meet its renewable energy goals.

But there's another benefit.

"In addition, the subscribers are able to get a 10% discount on their annual electricity bill, which is a huge savings," she said.

State regulators are aware of problems with some energy service companies and are considering whether some changes need to be made to the process.

Last year, they tweaked the laws to require such companies to get the customer's consent before making changes to theirt contracts. Also the companies offering renewed contracts must give detailed comparisons of the previous contract and the new contracts.

Here are some tips on what to do if considering such a plan:



Ask who they represent.

Look for the fine print, especially on cancellation fees.

Ask for a price comparison in writing.

Remember you have a three-day opt-out period.

For a list of eligible companies and ways to file complaints go to: https://documents.dps.ny.gov/PTC/home.