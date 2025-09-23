'We don't come out after dark anymore': Cheektowaga homeowner battling backyard rat infestation

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga homeowner Kevin Roberts is dealing with a persistent rat problem in his backyard.

"I was cutting the grass one day and I noticed a small burrow hole here in the corner," he said.

What started as a single hole escalated into an infestation. Roberts said they use his yard as a runway almost every evening, prompting drastic changes to his family's routine.

"We don't come out after dark anymore," he said.

Roberts has tried multiple approaches to solve the problem, including extensive excavation work around his property. Despite setting traps, patching holes and even hiring pest control experts, the rats return. Roberts has accumulated numerous supplies in his ongoing battle against the rodents.

Roberts said he struggled to get help from the town, which he claims was unresponsive until media attention was brought to the issue.

"If they're coming into a yard like ours every night with nothing to attract them, how bad is it in yards that maybe have overgrowth, brush or places for them to hide?" he said.

Cheektowaga Town Supervisor Brian Nowak said he plans to visit the property in the near future, adding that the county is also addressing the issue.

The Erie County Public Health Department provides services to certain properties upon request and offers tips for preventing infestations. Despite these resources, the rat problem persists for Roberts and his family.

