'We do what we can to stay afloat': Mt. Hope Community Church keeps the faith despite setbacks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Wednesday morning a fire destroyed a house in back of the Mt. Hope Community Church on Broadway. The church's leader, Pastor Charles Walker, said it was going to be a place where homeless people could stay warm.

"The homeless people travel up and down, and I was going to let them stay in there while it's cold. Get them out of this weather," explained Pastor Walker.

Before the fire, the house's roof was damaged in the 2022 Christmas blizzard.



"We were going to put people in here if we got it to where we wanted it," said Pastor Walker.

The blizzard also knocked out heat to the house, and the church in front of it. Pastor Walker said the church can't afford a new furnace, so they've been having Sunday worship services with space heaters.

"We do clothing giveaways, food giveaways quite often so I can't close," said Pastor Walker.

The church is small with 7 rows of chairs, wood panels and bright red carpeting. However the two chairs where Pastor Walker's wife and mother sat remain empty even in a well-attended service. That's because last year Pastor Walker lost his mother and wife Kendra. While Pastor Walker remains devastated, he said he knows his purpose as a community leader.

"I got to look at myself as this is ministry," said Pastor Walker. "This is what God called me to do, and I've got to go to it."

Pastor Walker has followed a theme of resiliency. From the time he was a teenager Pastor Walker said he was involved in drug dealing and gang activity in Buffalo. His troubled past put him behind bars, but in his early thirties his mother gave him a bible, and he went to church. That's where Pastor Walker found his calling to later go on to become pastor of the Mt. Hope Community Church in 2011, and help inspire dozens through their own personal struggles and in the wake of tragedy. Pastor Walker spoke to the community outside Tops after the May 14 racially motivated mass shooting that killed 10 people.

"If you don't have faith even in midst of the storm, God said I'll be with you in the storm," said Walker. "Resilience. You got to stay in the fight and battlefield," explained Pastor Walker. "You got to stay doing what you’re doing because people are depending on you."