'We do need a drug store': Buffalo residents struggle as 16 former Rite Aid stores remain vacant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo residents are voicing frustration over the closure of multiple Rite Aid pharmacies throughout the city. 16 former locations sit empty, leaving many without convenient access to medications.

The closures have created hardships for community members who relied on these pharmacies for essential medications and services.

"When you shut that down, you made it inconvenient and very difficult for them to get their medication," one resident said.

The vacant stores are scattered across Buffalo, including locations on Delaware Avenue, Elmwood Avenue, Niagara Street and Main Street.

Buffalo Common Council member Mitch Noakowski has sent a letter to the property owner of the Main Street location asking about any plans for these empty buildings.

On Bailey Avenue, where a Family Dollar closed several years ago, new owner Abdulla "Tony" Ahmed transformed the vacant building into a Double Apple grocery store in December. The store features fresh meat, produce and other items.

Ahmed has also bought a former Rite Aid location on Bailey Avenue from his grocery store for $1.75 million in April and has plans for the vacant building.

"We're proud of it," Ahmed said. "We have a few ideas of what we want to do with it. It's still vacant, but in the near future we will definitely put something in there."

Despite the challenges, Ahmed sees potential in Buffalo's retail landscape.

"There's a lot of opportunity. You've got to put the work into it." Ahmed said.

The Buffalo Common Council is slated to talk about the future of the empty Rite Aid locations during a meeting Tuesday.

