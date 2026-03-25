BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Specially trained dogs and their volunteer handlers at Niagara Frontier Search and Rescue are helping to find missing people throughout Western New York.

The volunteer organization helps law enforcement and fire departments in searches for missing and deceased people on land and water. The team wants local agencies to know their services are available.

"We were formed in response to the missing case of Joan Diver when we didn't have any locally available, specially trained search teams to help assist law enforcement in finding her," said Kathy Galus.

The team currently has four certified water recovery dogs. Galus handles two of them, Hugo and Quiz, who recently assisted authorities in the search for Daniel Emerson on Chautauqua Lake.

"Both of them actually worked on boats," said Galus. "Hugo's the more experienced one. He's 9, so he's been doing this since he was 17 months old, and Quiz just turned 3, so she's been doing it for just about a year now. She's been certified."

WATCH: 'We do it for the missing': Water recovery dogs aid in search for missing Western New Yorkers

'We do it for the missing': Water recovery dogs aid in search for missing Western New Yorkers

The dogs generally work the front of the boat, riding along and sniffing the air. Then, the Handlers take the dogs around the shoreline to start searching.

Marlene Crimmen, the K-9 coordinator for Niagara Frontier Search and Rescue, handles two dogs named Juno and Lexi. The handlers travel around the country for training exercises, paying almost completely out of their own pockets.

"We go through a lot of vigorous training. There are ground searchers. We have a drone team. We have a rope rescue team, and we have a canine team," said Crimmen. "We do it for the missing. Our team's motto is that so others may live."

For more information about the organization, check out their website at nfsar.org.

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