BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The goal is to make childcare free for every child in New York State, but how?

New York State started a pilot program, giving $20 million to participating counties, with each county contributing 10%. Several opted in, but Erie County did not.

"That was quite surprising and astounding to me," said Vonetta T. Rhodes, co-founder of the WNY Childcare Action Team. "Turning away an opportunity to have more funding and support more children and families who need it."

I asked county officials about it. They say it's because the state actually owes them money for the current childcare assistance program they're in.

On February 10, County Executive Mark Poloncarz sent a letter to Albany acknowledging frustration with the choice to opt out.

"I would love to offer universal childcare in Erie County, but I cannot do so while running a deficit and administering a waitlist for the CCAP program," Poloncarz wrote. "I would certainly reconsider Erie County’s participation in the pilot program if the current funding gap was eliminated."

WATCH: 'We can do it': State leaders host roundtable discussion about childcare in Erie County

'We can do it': State leaders host roundtable discussion about childcare in Erie County

What's next?

On February 12, State Senator April Baskin and Assemblyman Jon Rivera gathered childcare experts to talk about where to go from here.

"We did need more conversation. I was uncomfortable that a decision had just been made," said Baskin. "I don't think anybody wants to say no to the pilot forever; we just have these other barriers in our way."

Those barriers include receiving the money from CCAP and making sure wages are high enough to support universal childcare.

"They need to be able to support themselves so they can deliver the quality care that children deserve," said Trina Burruss, President & CEO of United Way of Buffalo and Erie County.

Taylor Epps Rivera and Baskin at the roundtable

Baskin and Rivera plan on bringing that information back to Albany and fighting for more resources.

"We can do it, we can change this as Erie County, we can build a system of childcare," said Rhodes.

"We've got engaged government officials, and we have strong non-profits," said Burruss. "We've got the recipes, it's just time to bake it."