'We are thrilled': Letchworth wins 2025 USA Today Readers' Choice Award for Best State Park

NEW YORK (WKBW) — And the winner is Letchworth State Park!

Letchworth won the 2025 USA Today Readers' Choice Award for Best State Park. It was selected by travel experts and nominated alongside 20 state parks nationwide.

"We are thrilled that Letchworth State Park has received this prestigious national recognition," Eric Szucs, Wyoming County Tourism Director, said. "This honor not only reflects the deep love and pride our local communities have for the park, but also underscores its powerful appeal to outdoor enthusiasts across the country. As one of the nation's true natural treasures, Letchworth is a cornerstone of our tourism efforts, and this award energizes our continued work to showcase the beauty, charm, and experiences found throughout our region with the Explore Letchworth & Beyond! campaign."

Letchworth also won Best State Park in this same contest back in 2015.