'We are so thankful': North Tonawanda teen receives life-saving liver transplant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday, we told you about Meredith Roberts and her urgent search for a liver donor. Now, her family said the search has finally come to an end, and with the best possible outcome.

Meredith's mother, Sara Roberts, said she received a cadaver liver, the first suitable organ available.

"It was a cadaver liver, which was the first available, wonderful option for Meredith," she said. "They were in the process of screening live donors, but this one became available, and he said it was a perfect match for her."

Sara said Meredith had no history of liver problems or underlying health issues, but in late October, the 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital with acute liver failure. Doctors later revealed she tested positive for Wilson's disease, a rare genetic disorder that causes copper to build in the body, damaging the liver and other organs.

The transplant came just in time. Meredith's old liver, her mother said, was in alarming condition.

"The surgeon came and showed us pictures of what her liver looked like when they opened her up. It looked gray and rough, and it looked old and cirrhotic," Sara said. "Then they showed us, with the swipe of his finger, her new liver, and it was pink and shiny and absolutely beautifully smooth, with beautiful vasculature running through it. It's beautiful!"

Meredith's parents said they are overwhelmed with gratitude, not only for the donor family who made a lifesaving decision during their own moment of loss, but also for the community that has rallied around them.

"We will be forever indebted to this family who made that call," Sara said. "We are so thankful for all the love and the support that we have received day by day and minute by minute in so many different forms."

As Meredith continues her recovery, her family said she is eager to return to the activities she loves most.

"She can't wait to get back to her life," her mom said. "It's going to be a little bit delayed right now, but every day is one day closer, and she will get there."

For now, the Roberts family is celebrating a second chance at life, one made possible by timing, generosity and a community that refused to lose hope.