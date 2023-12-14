'We are forever grateful': Tunnel To Towers gifts home to widow of fallen Buffalo firefighter

The widow of fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno is settling into her new home provided by the Tunnel To Towers Foundation. The foundation was in Buffalo Wednesday honoring Arno's life and legacy.

Sarah Elizabeth Tierney told 7 News that this time of year is hard because her husband loved Christmas and always made it special, so they are missing him even more.

Tierney thanked the Tunnel to Towers Foundation for the new home and new beginning for her and her daughter.

"To the entire Tunnel to Towers Foundation, from the bottom of my heart, thank you," said Tierney. "Not only did you give us a home of our own, a place to build a new foundation, but you gave us hope when we had none. You shined some light at the end of a very dark tunnel."

Firefighter Arno died on March 1, 2023, while battling a four-alarm fire on Main Street.

The ceremony Wednesday began with a procession from his Engine Company 2 followed by a key presentation from Thomas O'Connor, a retired Lieutenant for the New York City Fire Department and volunteer for Tunnel to Towers.

"Hopefully it will just release that burden for her," said O'Connor.

Tierney tells 7 News she is grateful for the generosity from the foundation and the Buffalo community, but she would trade it all in a second to have her husband home for Christmas.

"I can't thank you enough for what you've done for us and please know that you've changed our lives monumentally and we are forever grateful for your kindness, your generosity," said Tierney.

The Tunnel To Towers Foundation has been providing mortgage-free homes to families of fallen first responders since 9/11 in honor of fallen firefighter Steven Siller who died saving others from the World Trade Center in New York City. He lived by the lesson "While we have time, let us do good."

According to the foundation they have raised over $500 million over the years and delivered over 1,000 mortgage-free homes.